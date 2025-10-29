Climate change hits young hardest in HKH, Arctic regions: ICIMOD

Kathmandu, Oct 29 (PTI) Climate and environmental change are having a disproportionate impact on the world’s young people, particularly those from the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) and the Arctic, where the cryosphere is disappearing at an alarming rate, according to a new report released here on Wednesday.

Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) in its report noted that while the HKH region is warming at twice the global average, the Arctic is heating nearly four times faster.

"In these regions (HKH and Arctic), the cryosphere is rapidly disappearing -- this includes glacier ice, snow, permafrost (frozen ground), lakes, rivers, and sea ice --changing lives, livelihoods, biodiversity, and landscapes dramatically,” it said.

At the heart of this crisis are the young people of these world's most climate-vulnerable regions, yet they remain underrepresented in global decision-making on climate change impacts and action, ICIMOD said.

The youth, it said, are deeply feeling the impacts of climate and environmental change on their homes, cultures, and the future.

Recognising the need for stronger collaboration and action, ICIMOD and Arctic Circle jointly launched the '2025 HKH-Arctic Youth Leadership Forum' at Reykjavík in Iceland on October 18, ICIMOD said in a statement.

This is the first cross-regional youth platform connecting the polar and the mountain voices.

During the 2025 Arctic Circle Assembly, ICIMOD Director General Pema Gyamtsho and Arctic Circle Chairman Olafur Ragnar Grimsson introduced 12 youth champions, six from HKH countries (Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, India, Nepal and Pakistan) and six from the Arctic (Canada, Norway and the United States), the statement said.

The forum aims to connect youth leaders from both regions to build solidarity and amplify local and mountain youth voices in co-creating sustainable and inclusive climate solutions.

“The fight against climate change cannot be won by one region. Every region, every nation, must cooperate. Just winning the fight in one part of the world is not enough. All of us have to unite. And who is better to take this fight against climate change? The youth.

“They have the time, they have the energy, they have the intelligence, they have the competence, the passion, and the enthusiasm. We have established the Hindu Kush Himalaya–Arctic Youth Forum with that hope and aspiration. They already have the capacity, but we are giving them the platform, and the voice,” ICIMOD DG Gyamtsho said.

Grimsson said the Arctic Circle has long encouraged youth participation and is now expanding its vision to unite young leaders from the Arctic and the Hindu Kush Himalaya regions.

Through a one-year fellowship, the 12 youth champions will develop knowledge, skills, and networks to lead from the frontlines of the climate crisis and represent their regions in global platforms, the statement said. PTI SBP SCY SCY