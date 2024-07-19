'Close' bond with India must continue to flourish: Bhutan PM Tobgay tells FS Misri

Thimphu, Jul 19 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday met Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, who asserted that the "close" bilateral bond "rooted in mutual trust and benefit" must continue to flourish.

Misri reached here on Friday on a two-day official visit to co-chair the India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks with his counterpart Pema Choden.

This is his first official visit abroad in less than a week after assuming charge.

The foreign secretary met Prime Minister Tobgay who congratulated him on his appointment and said that their discussions "covered the full spectrum of our bilateral relations." "Honoured that H.E. @VikramMisri has chosen to visit Bhutan as his first 'overseas visit barely 4 days after his appointment as the Foreign Secretary of India. I congratulated him on his appointment, and our discussions covered the full spectrum of our bilateral relations," Tobgay said in a post on X.

"We reaffirmed the close bond between Bhutan and India, agreeing that our partnership, rooted in mutual trust and benefit, must continue to flourish," he said.

"I expressed my heartfelt gratitude to the Government and the people of India for their steadfast support, with a special mention of their generous assistance for the 13th FYP and the Economic Stimulus Programme," he added.

Misri, who is visiting Bhutan at the invitation of Foreign Secretary Choden, will co-chair with her the Third Bhutan-India Development Cooperation Talks – commonly called ‘Plan Talks’ – of the 13th Five Year Plan, a statement from Bhutan’s Foreign Affairs and External Trade said.

During the visit, Foreign Secretary Misri will receive an audience with the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and also call on Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Lyonpo D N Dhungyel, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi ahead of his visit.

He will also meet other senior officials of the Bhutan government.

“The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan and underscores the highest priority Government of India attaches to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy,” the MEA statement said.

India is extending development support of INR/Nu 10,000 crore for the 13th Plan period as per priorities of the Bhutan government in sectors such as connectivity, infrastructure, cultural heritage, health, education, energy, agriculture, skilling, and digital economy, according to the Indian Embassy here.

On Thursday, India's Ambassador to Bhutan, Sudhakar Dalela, joined PM Tobgay at the launch ceremony of the 13th Five Year Plan of Bhutan here.