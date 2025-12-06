Closure of cases related to May 2023 incidents after Imran Khan's arrest in Pak's KPK province

Peshawar, Dec 6 (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government has approved the closure of all “politically motivated” cases registered in connection with the May 2023 violent incidents that erupted following the arrest of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan.

The decision in connection with the cases registered on May 9 and 10, 2023 was taken during the provincial government's cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sohail Afridi late on Friday.

“The cabinet termed the cases filed on May 9 and 10 as politically motivated and lacking evidence, and therefore granted approval for their withdrawal,” Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information, Shafi Jan, said.

On May 9, 2023, workers belonging to Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander House), Mianwali Airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad, some 130 kms from Lahore.

The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time, protesting Khan's arrest.

Similar protests and vandalisation happened across the country, including in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Jan further stated that the cabinet also approved referring the investigation of the Radio Pakistan Peshawar incident to a special committee of the provincial assembly.

He added that the committee will review all aspects of the incident and present its findings to the assembly.

Hundreds of miscreants stormed into the building of Radio Pakistan, Peshawar Centre breaking the main gate and ransacked the News Room and other sections of the station on May 9, 2023.

The miscreants attacked the building on May 10 again and perpetrated violence against the staff, including women. They set on fire the official record and equipment that day.