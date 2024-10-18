CM Bhajanlal Sharma brings Rising Rajasthan roadshow to UK to attract investments

London, Oct 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is leading a high-level delegation to the Rising Rajasthan roadshow to attract UK investments to the “sunshine state of India” at the upcoming Global Investment Summit scheduled in Jaipur for December 9-11.

Advertisment

At a London Investor Meet hosted by the High Commission of India in London on Thursday evening as part of a three-day visit this week, Sharma was joined by Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari as officials and executives running successful businesses in the state laid out the many advantages awaiting investors from Britain in the region.

It marked the 11th stop on a series of similar roadshows conducted around the world, most recently to Germany.

“Rajasthan is a land of countless possibilities, steeped in history and culture,” Sharma said in his address in Hindi.

Advertisment

“Our state is not only brimming with talent and minerals but also blessed by the solar gods as the sunshine state of India with an abundant expanse of land. From an industrial point of view, whether it is automobiles, agriculture or tourism, Rajasthan is far ahead in every field. And, with this Rising Rajasthan summit we are embarking on accelerating our economic development journey,” he said.

Highlighting the UK as a key partner of India on its road to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat 2047 mission, the chief minister said his administration is pitching for global collaborations to meet its target to double the state economy from USD 180 billion to USD 350 billion over the next five years.

“The hospitality of our state is unmatched, no wonder there are countless weddings taking place in Rajasthan. The youth around the world have an enthusiasm to get married in our state and everyone from the UK is also welcome, of course in any sector. My message is simple: Padharo Mhare Des (do visit my land),” added Sharma.

Advertisment

The investor meet marked the formal launch of the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) 2024, aimed at showcasing the state as an attractive investment hub for global investors.

“Rajasthan and the UK have tremendous synergy across sectors that hold vast potential. Together we can unlock our state's massive resources and write a new chapter in our history, a chapter defined by growth, innovation and lasting success,” said Diya Kumari.

The deputy CM flagged the ongoing India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations as a “landmark opportunity” to foster bilateral trade, investment and growth across sectors.

Advertisment

“This roadshow will be a testament to our upcoming partnerships to explore new avenues of cooperation in sectors such as auto and auto components, renewable energy, education and skills, tourism and IT and IT-enabled services. Projects in these sectors are designed to position our state as a leader in these industries, creating opportunities for innovation and collaboration.

"By prioritising these areas, we seek to attract global investments that will fuel long-term growth and sustainability, benefiting not just our state, but the wider region and beyond. We are particularly focused on three critical areas: clean energy transition, infrastructure development and manufacturing,” she said.

During a presentation for UK investors, businesses were invited to submit investment proposals to be taken up on a fast-track basis through an easy access online memorandum of understanding (MoU) Intention tool.

Advertisment

Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami said: “The image in the UK of what India is all about – forts, palaces, tigers, sunshine – is Rajasthan. It is also the state that has the longest and most intense connection with what are the key areas of interest for the future – conservation, sustainability and economic growth based on harmony with nature.

“Everything to do with futuristic industries that the UK would like to focus upon in India, Rajasthan offers a huge opportunity for every one of them.” PTI AK NSA NSA