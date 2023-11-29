Cold weather claims six lives in Nepal's earthquake-hit Karnali province

Kathmandu: Six people died due to harsh cold weather in Nepal's earthquake-hit Karnali province, police said on Wednesday.

According to local authorities, several families continue to live under makeshift tents as their residences were completely damaged by the earthquake on November 3. Among the most vulnerable to the harsh conditions are children, new mothers, patients with chronic illnesses, and the elderly population.

The six deaths took place in the West Rukum district of the province on Tuesday, according to the police. While five people in the Aathbiskot Municipality, one died in the Sanobheri Rural Municipality.

Most of those killed were elderly people between the ages of 60 to 80.

All six individuals had taken refuge under makeshift tents as their homes were rendered uninhabitable by the destructive earthquake that hit the district earlier this month.

The Jajarkot and the West Rukum districts were hit by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on November 3, in which at least 154 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless.

Earlier, five people affected by the earthquake died in the district two weeks ago while sleeping in tents.