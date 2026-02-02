Combat-related deaths in Pakistan rose by 43 pc in Jan 2026: Think tank

Peshawar, Feb 2 (PTI) Pakistan recorded a 43 per cent rise in combat-related deaths in January 2026 compared to the previous month, as the country witnessed a renewed surge in anti-state violence, according to data released by a think tank on Monday.

A total of 361 people were killed across the country in January, including 242 militants, 73 civilians and 46 security force personnel, data released by the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) said.

At least 135 people were injured, among them 71 were civilians, 52 security personnel and 12 militants.

After a decline in violence in December 2025, the first month of the new year witnessed a renewed surge in anti-state violence, leading to higher fatalities among militants, civilians and security personnel.

PICSS reported that January saw 87 militant attacks nationwide, marking a 28 per cent increase from the 68 attacks recorded in December 2025.

Of these, 38 attacks took place in mainland Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20 in the province’s tribal districts, 27 in Balochistan and two in the Punjab province.

Balochistan emerged as the primary theatre of militant activity as well as security operations. The province reported the highest monthly militant toll since the current wave of militancy began there in 2001.

Although Balochistan experienced relative calm for much of the month, violence escalated sharply in the final two days.

Simultaneous attacks by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) on at least 12 locations, followed by intensified security force operations, brought the province into sharp focus.

In January, three suicide attacks were recorded, of which two took place in Balochistan and were claimed by the BLA.

At least 172 militants were killed in the province, most of them during the final two days of January, according to PICSS.

Compared to the previous month, civilian deaths increased by 143 per cent, militant deaths by 35 per cent and security force fatalities by seven per cent.

Security forces arrested at least 60 suspected militants during the month, while militant groups kidnapped eight individuals.

The Punjab province reported two militant attacks; however, security forces carried out a coordinated crackdown across central Punjab, including in Lahore, Sahiwal, Pakpattan and Mianwali.

At least 53 suspected militants were arrested, 48 of them from Lahore.

According to analysts, these arrests likely disrupted a major militant buildup aimed at targeting the city.

No militant attacks were reported in January from Sindh, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Islamabad or the Gilgit-Baltistan region, according to the data.