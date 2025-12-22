Committed to constitution and democratic system: Nepal Army

Kathmandu, Dec 22 (PTI) The Nepal Army (NA) on Monday expressed its firm commitment to the country's Constitution and the democratic system, asserting that it never floated a political agenda.

The army also said that it fully respected the decisions of the President and the executive in the course of normalising the situation following the Gen Z protests that toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led government in September.

The army's statement comes in response to questions raised by a section of the media and the political circle regarding its role in protecting national properties during the Gen Z movement of September 8 and 9.

Following the collapse of the Oli government on the second day of the Gen Z protests, when there was a political vacuum, with the facilitation of the Nepal Army, the security situation in the country returned to normal and the Gen Z government was formed with the collaboration between President Ramchandra Paudel and Nepal Army leadership.

"It is the responsibility of a major State institution to facilitate dialogues among stakeholders to quickly manage the crisis so as to prevent it from further worsening," the army said in an explanatory article provided to the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

"Although questions are raised even on the positive coordination and dialogues NA held at the critical hour, NA never floated political agenda nor has showed ambition of interfering with power," the army said.

"It is clear from the present situation that NA is committed to the democratic system," it added.

"The NA is always committed to the enforcement of letter and spirit of the Constitution," the army said.

"With firm commitment to Constitution, the NA works under the government for national unity and national security," it said. "NA never harbours political ambition, but it facilitated to end the political vacuum created in the wake of the Gen Z movement." "If the NA had a political ambition, could we be in this situation now?" it questioned. "Instead of making cursory remarks and observations, objective analysis help strengthen all security agencies, including the NA, and it is for the welfare of the entire nation." PTI SBP ZH ZH