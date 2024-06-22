Commonwealth headquarters in London celebrates International Day of Yoga

London, Jun 22 (PTI) The grounds of the Commonwealth headquarters in London played host to a first-ever session of yoga on Saturday to celebrate the 10th International Day of Yoga.

A video message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the global impact of the ancient Indian practice of holistic well-being set the scene for the asanas that followed.

“The world is looking at yoga as a powerful agent of global good. Yoga helps us live in the present moment without the baggage of the past; it connects us with ourselves,” said Modi.

Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami was joined by his Bangladeshi counterpart Saida Muna Tasneem, Commonwealth representatives and members of the Indian diaspora as yoga mats were spread across the grounds of Marlborough House on a cloudy morning.

The hour-long yoga and meditation session was led by practitioners from Heartfulness Worldwide, a not-for-profit wellness organisation.

“The Heartfulness movement has become a global force for inner transformation, creating ripples, which transcend continents and cultures, sowing seeds of mindfulness, compassion, and spiritual wellbeing across the world,” said Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Patricia Scotland, in her video message at the start.

“The yoga and meditation we experience today is both a tool to improve our own health and wellbeing and a celebration of India's spiritual legacy, allowing us to discover the divinity within ourselves, within others and to deepen our understanding of the interconnectedness of life,” she said.

The event formed part of a wider yoga community initiative, a collaborative effort of Heartfulness Worldwide, the Government of India and a range of international organisations, including the Commonwealth Secretariat.

“I think it is uniquely appropriate that we can celebrate Yoga Day together as a Commonwealth family,” said Doraiswami in his address, during which he drew connections between yoga and the Commonwealth of Nations as “natural partners”.

“Yoga is holistic. It seeks not to purely build up the body but also to harmonise the body and the mind. Our Commonwealth too is a holistic organisation, it seeks to create everything from opportunities to cooperate in culture, but also to cooperate in development activity,” he said.

Dr Arjoon Suddhoo, Deputy Secretary-General, Commonwealth Secretariat, and the Namibian High Commissioner to the UK and Chair of the Board of Governors of the Commonwealth Secretariat Linda Scott also joined the session and addressed the gathering to highlight the many benefits of yoga.

The event is expected to become a regular fixture to celebrate International Day of Yoga in the calendar of the Commonwealth – an international association of 56 member nations with India as the largest. PTI AK GSP GSP