Commonwealth Observer Group hails peaceful elections in Bangladesh

London, Feb 14 (PTI) The Commonwealth Observer Group on Saturday commended the peaceful conduct of Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections and the July Charter referendum, while highlighting areas where further progress on inclusion and accessibility could strengthen the democratic process.

The group’s chairperson, former Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo, noted that the polls on Thursday were held against the backdrop of significant political upheaval following the student uprising in July 2024.

It led to the decision affecting the participation of some political parties, such as the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League.

“The people of Bangladesh have exercised their democratic rights in pursuit of the fulfilment of their aspirations. We encourage them to be magnanimous and united in their shared democratic future,” said Akufo-Addo.

In its interim report, the Observer Group praised the vibrant media coverage, noting its important role in informing citizens and encouraging political debate.

At the same time, it raised concerns about online misinformation, cyber harassment and hate speech, which continue to affect public discourse.

The participation of women and youth emerged as areas requiring greater attention. Women accounted for only four per cent of candidates, with seven elected, while youth activism did not always translate into formal influence within political party structures.

According to the Commonwealth group's statement, despite isolated pre- and post-election tensions, polling officials, security personnel and election agents generally carried out their duties with professionalism.

The group also noted that officials assisted elderly voters and persons with disabilities. However, many polling stations remained inaccessible, particularly on upper floors and lacked provisions for other forms of disability.

On the referendum, the group said “it recognises the Charter as a response to multiple and urgent demands for reform. At the same time, some stakeholders expressed concerns as to whether the referendum process was sufficiently consultative and clearly communicated”.

The Commonwealth Observer Group has called on all stakeholders to maintain calm during the post-election period and consider the recommendations that will be outlined in a forthcoming report.

Their final report, which will set out the full findings on the process and recommendations in greater detail, will be submitted to Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey. It will then be shared with the government of Bangladesh, the Election Commission, political parties and Commonwealth member governments, before being made public.

Tarique Rahman led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) emerged victorious with a majority of more than two-thirds in Parliament in this week’s general election in Dhaka, during which voters also endorsed sweeping constitutional reform in a referendum held in parallel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among the world leaders who spoke to Rahman on Friday, congratulated him on a “remarkable victory”.

“I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh,” he said in a social media post.

The BNP responded to say that it looked forward to “engage constructively” with India on a “shared commitment to peace, stability and prosperity” in the region. PTI AK GSP GSP