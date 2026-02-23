Communication Strategist launches unique voter data platform focused on Indian-American community

New York, Feb 23 (PTI) Communication Strategist and Capitol Hill Veteran Anang Mittal has launched a unique voter data platform focused on the Indian-American community.

Indian-origin Mittal, who has also served as Head of Digital for Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, launched Monday the Indian American Voter Atlas, which he describes as the "first nonpartisan, open civic data platform built specifically for and about the Indian American community.” “There are 5.4 million Indian Americans in this country,” Mittal said in a blog post, adding that of this number, 2.6 million are eligible to vote. "We're the highest-income ethnic group in the United States, and we're concentrated in some of the most competitive congressional districts in the country. In 2024, Indian Americans had one of the most dramatic partisan shifts of any demographic group in American politics,” he added. He said the Voter Atlas synthesises most publicly available datasets on the Indian-American population into a free dashboard, which he stressed makes no political conclusions or predictions beyond what the data shows and is designed to be neutral and bipartisan.

Citing the 2026 Carnegie survey, which shows that Indian Americans swung toward Trump in 2024 but Indian Independents are up to 29 per cent in 2026 from 15 per cent in 2020, Mittal said the “community is open to anyone serious about engaging with it.” The 2024 Election section is the most data-dense, he said, adding that it presents the full presidential vote trend from 2004 through 2024.

The gender-age breakdown highlights a 22-point swing among young Indian American men toward Trump; party identification shifts showing Democrats down nine points while Independents gained eleven, he added. The Atlas is a live, database-backed dashboard with an interactive map and eight data layers. It has sections such as House Districts, Senate 2026, the 2024 Election, Economic Presence, Household Wealth, Immigration Pipeline, Political Economy and Community Safety.

The Immigration Pipeline has a dedicated sub-section, and under it, every district card shows how many PERM (Program Electronic Review Management) labour certifications (the first step of the green card process) were filed in that state, the average offered salary, and the top employers. “The H-1B visa and employment-based green card backlog is the single most politically consequential issue for a large segment of our community. Hundreds of thousands of Indian-born workers and their families are stuck in a green card line that stretches for decades. These are people playing by the rules, paying taxes, raising American children, who have no resolution in sight,” Mittal said.

The Community Safety section tracks hate crimes and bias incidents affecting Indian Americans, with data taken from sources such as the FBI and community and rights advocacy groups.

“It includes an FBI trend chart tracking anti-Asian, anti-Sikh, and anti-Hindu incidents over a decade, plus a documented incident log of temple attacks and mass violence going back to the Oak Creek gurdwara massacre in 2012,” he said. PTI YAS RD RD RD