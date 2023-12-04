Communist Party of China under President Xi to intensify crackdown on corruption

Beijing, Dec 4 (PTI) China’s ruling Communist Party headed by President Xi Jinping has warned of intensifying the crackdown against corruption, saying that despite the decade-long fight against the menace, the problem is prevalent among thousands of cadres and officials.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has been busy overseeing a massive anti-graft campaign since Xi assumed power in 2012 under which over a million officials including top military personnel were punished.

The intensity of the campaign also attracted criticism that Xi, 70, has made effective use of it to silence his critics and rivals within the party.

The CCDI said corruption was becoming harder to detect and its plan to extend the crackdown on extravagant government spending would be stepped up as the festive season, especially the Spring festival and Chinese New Year approaches.

During the festival season, Chinese officials in the past used to accept extravagant gifts to clear projects.

In a post on its website and social media accounts on Monday, the CCDI said that in the first 10 months of the year, it investigated nearly 80,000 violations of the anti-extravagance regulations and some 114,238 people were placed under investigation and received a warning.

Of those, as many as 80,096 have faced party or administrative disciplinary action.

The CCDI also said corruption was taking new forms and becoming harder to detect.

“At present, the soil where unhealthy tendencies can thrive still exists, as does the risk of a rebound in corruption cases,” the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post quoted CCDI as saying.

The anti-graft watchdog said the “four forms of decadence” had become “better hidden or transformed” and called for more investigation into the specific corruption activities taking place across regions and industries so that “precise supervision” could be carried out.

China uses “four forms of decadence” to describe formalism, bureaucracy, hedonism and extravagance -- the problems it considers to be the most prevalent among the tens of millions of party cadres and government officials in China.

In his work report submitted to the party’s Central Committee in February, Li Xi, who heads the anti-corruption watchdog, vowed to crack down on wasteful expenditure by naming and shaming those responsible.

He said graft-busters would dig deeper to tackle new forms of corruption such as bribes delivered via AirDrop on smartphones, those given in the form of inflated fees for lectures or consultancy work, and extravagant gifts such as luxury wine, mooncakes and cigarettes.

Also, Xi, who is currently touring Shanghai, called for strong confidence in the country's political system and firm commitment to the leadership of the party to the state system of people's democratic dictatorship, and to the political system of people's congresses, all of which are mandated by the Constitution.

Xi, also the General Secretary of the ruling Communist Party, emphasised the need to implement the thought on socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics for the new era.

He stressed efforts to accelerate the improvement of the socialist legal system with Chinese characteristics with the Constitution at its core, and continuously enhance constitutional implementation and oversight.

Xi urged the vigorous promotion of the spirit of the Constitution and the spirit of socialist rule of law, ensuring the implementation of the Constitution as a conscious action of the Chinese people. PTI KJV PY AKJ PY PY