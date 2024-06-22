Communities and officials gather to celebrate International Day of Yoga in Dubai

Dubai, Jun 22 (PTI) Community groups, officials, and residents across the various Emirates in the UAE came together on Saturday to celebrate the International Day of Yoga.

A prominent event, organised by the Consulate General of India in Dubai in collaboration with the Friends of India, took place at the iconic World Trade Centre in Dubai. The event attracted over 5,000 yoga enthusiasts, including 1,500 school students.

Participants engaged in a series of yoga sessions led by experienced instructors, focusing on promoting physical and mental well-being. Yoga enthusiasts of all ages and 50 nationalities came together to celebrate this ancient practice that embodies harmony and inner peace.

The Consulate General of India and Friends of India extended their gratitude to all participants for their overwhelming support and active participation in making the event a grand success. The celebration highlighted the importance of holistic health and wellness, fostering a sense of unity and community spirit among attendees.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated across the world annually on June 21, following its adoption by the United Nations in 2014. PTI CORR SCY SCY