Community centre in London catches fire after Ganapati Visarjan event

London, Aug 31 (PTI) A Hindu community centre in east London caught fire causing significant damage to the building before it could be brought under control by the London Fire Brigade, which said no injuries were reported at the scene.

The Shree Sorathia Prajapati Community Centre on Cleveland Road in Ilford had been decked out for a Ganapati Visarjan event on Saturday, with members of the Hindu community converging for prayers and festivities.

Some local reports suggest that fireworks may be a likely cause, while the Metropolitan Police said it has found no evidence to suggest that the fire may have been started deliberately.

“No one was injured in the incident, however the building suffered significant structural damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation – at this stage, the investigation team have found no evidence to suggest that it was started deliberately,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

“We are working closely with Redbridge Council to support the local community. Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke,” the spokesperson said.

The Met Police said its neighbourhood officers discovered the fire while on regular patrol in the neighbourhood and alerted the London Fire Brigade.

"We were called at 2000 (hours) yesterday (Saturday) to reports of a building fire on Cleveland Road in Ilford. Firefighters attended and discovered a single-storey community centre fully alight,” a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said.

"The fire was safely brought under control by crews by 2121 (hours) and there were no reports of any injuries. However, the building has sustained a significant amount of damage as a result of the fire,” the spokesperson said.

The brigade said it had received around 14 calls about the fire, and its control officers mobilised six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Ilford, Barking, Stratford, Leyton, Hainault and Romford fire stations to the scene.

“A 32-metre turntable ladder from Dagenham Fire Station also attended and was used as a water tower to help extinguish the fire from above," the spokesperson added.

Jas Athwal, the Indian-origin Labour member of Parliament for Ilford South, took to social media to express his gratitude to the fire crews.

“A fire at Shree Sorathia Prajapati Community Centre on Cleveland Road has been extinguished,” Athwal said in a post.

“Grateful to the brave crews for their swift response and for keeping our community safe. I am in contact with the emergency services and the advice is to avoid the area,” he said.

The leader of the local borough of Redbridge also cautioned residents to avoid the area while the fire damage to the building was being assessed.

“Neigbouring buildings have been evacuated and I’m grateful to the efforts of the emergency services,” he said.

There were some concerns as reports of the fire first emerged on Saturday night from Ilford, the east London area in the news last weekend for an arson attack that engulfed an Indian restaurant in flames and seriously injured five people.

The Metropolitan Police said it had arrested a 15-year-old boy and a 54-year-old man on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life over the attack on Indian Aroma restaurant in Gants Hill area of Ilford, a few kilometres from the community centre. PTI AK GSP GSP