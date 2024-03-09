Complaints over separatist views of new British Sikh BBC presenter

London, Mar 9 (PTI) Several members of the Indian diaspora have expressed concern and complained to the BBC over the alleged “pro-Khalistan separatist views” of a new British Sikh presenter who recently joined its Asian Network lineup.

Advertisment

Jaspreet Kaur, a writer and teacher, began hosting ‘Asian Network Chill’ weekly at the British Broadcasting Corporation earlier this month.

“Taking time to chill, whatever that might mean for you, is so important,” Kaur said in a statement on social media, announcing her new role at the public broadcaster.

“As an author, poet, teacher and new mum, I know how hard it can be to slow down. But hopefully if you catch my new Chill Show, you’ll feel inspired to step back, slow down, be present and more mindful. I’ll be exploring interesting new ways to look after our wellbeing whilst listening to the best soothing tunes,” she said.

Advertisment

Soon after, some of her social media posts dating back a few years began circulating among Indian diaspora networks, expressing concerns over her separatist views and triggering complaints to the British taxpayer-funded licence fee-operated organisation.

“I must bring to your attention the fact that your organisation is hiring extremists as ‘presenter’,” reads one such complaint addressed to the BBC’s new Indian-origin chair Samir Shah.

“Jaspreet is well known in the Sikh community as being a Khalistani – a far-right position within the Sikh community. For example, in her Twitter post she openly hashtags ‘Khalistan’,” it states.

Advertisment

“I’m shocked that the BBC would hire somebody who holds such extremist views,” notes one complaint, calling for an investigation.

The BBC indicated that while all its presenters are subject to guidance on sharing personal views publicly, the social media post being referenced to in the complaints, dates back many years before Kaur became a presenter on the show.

“We aren’t going to comment on individuals or indeed individual tweets. We do investigate any complaints made and discuss issues that arise with presenters as necessary,” said a BBC spokesperson.

Advertisment

Last year, the BBC had undertaken a review of its social media guidelines after a row over football pundit Gary Lineker’s social media posts attacking the government’s immigration policies.

Its new guidance states: “The overriding principle of this guidance is that anyone working for the BBC is a representative of the organisation, both offline and also when online, including on social media.

“While the requirements for impartiality may differ, everyone working for the BBC has the same responsibility to respect high standards of civility in public discourse and to not bring the BBC into disrepute.” PTI AK GSP AKJ GSP