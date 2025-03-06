'Completely unacceptable': UK condemns security breach during S Jaishankar’s visit to London

London: The United Kingdom has strongly condemned a security breach that occurred during the visit of Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to London, describing the incident as "completely unacceptable."

An official spokesperson for the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) issued a statement condemning the incident. A copy of the statement was posted by Indian journalist Sidhant Sibal on X.

“We strongly condemn the incident that took place outside Chatham House yesterday during the External Affairs Minister’s visit to the UK. While the UK upholds the right to peaceful protest, any attempts to intimidate, threaten, or disrupt public events are completely unacceptable,” the statement read.

Breaking: UK reacts to security breach during EAM Dr S Jaishankar's visit to the country; Calls the incident 'completely unacceptable': pic.twitter.com/R6iXdSKbJc — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 6, 2025

It further noted that the Metropolitan Police acted swiftly to ensure the security of all diplomatic visitors, in line with the UK’s international obligations.

The incident took place outside Chatham House on Wednesday, during a protest by pro-Khalistan extremists that escalated into attempts to intimidate and disrupt the minister’s engagements.

The group waving separatist flags was barricaded and monitored by a significant police presence outside the venue on Wednesday night, with officers rushing to restrain the man as he ran past the barricade in an attempt to block the path of the minister’s car, pulling at an Indian flag.

⚡️Khalistan Protester Jumps In Front Of EAM Jaishankar's Car In London



The agitator was reportedly briefly detained & released. The incident comes after the EAM met PM Starmer & raised concerns about anti-India groups in the 🇬🇧.

pic.twitter.com/xWqzJujfeV — RT_India (@RT_India_news) March 6, 2025

He was swiftly taken aside by Metropolitan Police officers and no arrests have been reported so far.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi condemned the incident of the security breach and called on the UK government to "live up to their diplomatic obligations".

"We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of the external affairs minister to the UK," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in New Delhi.

"We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists. We deplore the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations," he said.