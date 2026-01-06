Conditions for free polls not yet in place in Bangladesh, says Jamaat; alleges official bias

Dhaka/New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Bangladesh's largest Islamist party has said that the environment for holding a free and fair election in the country is yet to be established, as it accused a section of the interim government of favouring a "particular political party".

The remarks made during a high-level meeting of Jamaat-e-Islami's Central Executive Council held in Dhaka on Monday come amid a rapidly shifting political landscape ahead of the high-stakes February 12 general election.

With the Awami League of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina barred from contesting the election under the country's stringent Anti-Terrorism Act, late premier Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is widely seen as the frontrunner to form the next government.

Jamaat-e-Islami, which was a coalition partner of the BNP during its 2001-2006 tenure in power, has now emerged as its main rival in the upcoming polls.

According to a statement issued after the meeting chaired by Jamaat chief Dr Shafiqur Rahman, the council reviewed the political climate surrounding the upcoming parliamentary election, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

Without naming any organisation, the statement said Jamaat had received complaints from several regions alleging that some government officials were working in favour of a "specific political party".

The party leaders also expressed concern over what they described as the continued killing of political leaders and activists in different parts of the country, sometimes in broad daylight, the report said.

Jamaat claimed that the environment for free, fair, and impartial elections is yet to be established in the country.

It called on the Election Commission and law enforcement agencies to perform their duties with "complete neutrality" and urged the government to ensure law and order to facilitate free, fair, and impartial elections, the report said.

In an apparent reference to the mass protest that led to the fall of the Hasina-led government in August 2024, the party said “fascism” had been ousted after a 16-year struggle and cautioned that the “new Bangladesh”, achieved at the cost of around 1,500 lives and more than 30,000 people injured or permanently disabled, must not be allowed to fall victim to any conspiracy. PTI SCY SCY