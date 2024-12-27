Condolences pour in from world leaders on Manmohan Singh's death

Washington, Dec 27 (PTI) Condolences have poured in from across the globe, including from the US, Canada and Sri Lanka following the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Leaders from neighbouring countries, including Nepal, Maldives and Afghanistan, expressed deep grief over Singh's passing, highlighting his contributions and warm relations with their nations.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday night. He was 92.

He is survived by his wife Gursharan Kaur, a history professor, and three daughters.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called him "one of the greatest champions of the bilateral strategic partnership." “Dr Singh was one of the greatest champions of the US-India strategic partnership, and his work laid the foundation for much of what our countries have accomplished together in the past two decades,” US Secretary of State Tony Blinken said.

Offering sincere condolences to the people of India for the passing of Singh, Blinken said the leadership of the former prime minister in advancing the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement signified a major investment in the potential of the US-India relationship.

“At home, Dr Singh will be remembered for his economic reforms that spurred India’s rapid economic growth. We mourn Dr Singh’s passing and will always remember his dedication to bringing the United States and India closer together,” Blinken said.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said he was saddened to learn of the passing of his former colleague, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

“He was an individual of exceptional intelligence, integrity, and wisdom. Laureen and I wish to convey our condolences to all his family and friends,” he said.

Former Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' said in a post on X, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh, a visionary leader and an extraordinary statesman. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of India. His legacy will inspire generations." Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed wrote X that he found the former Prime Minister as a "benevolent father figure" and a good friend of Maldives.

"So sad to hear Manmohan Singh has passed. I always found him a delight to work with and like a benevolent father figure. He was a good friend of the Maldives," Nasheed said.

Former President of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa called him a "visionary economist and the architect of India’s economic liberalisation." "Deeply saddened by the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. A visionary economist and the architect of India’s economic liberalization, his contributions shaped a new era for India. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the people of India." Former President of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai in a post on X said that India has lost one of its most illustrious sons.

Calling him an "unwavering ally and friend to the people of Afghanistan", Karzai profoundly mourned Singh's passing and expressed his deepest condolences.

"India has lost one of its most illustrious sons. Dr_Manmohan_Singh was an unwavering ally and friend to the people of Afghanistan. I profoundly mourn his passing and extend my deepest condolences to his family, the government, and the people of India. May his soul find eternal peace," Karzai said.

Government sources said a seven-day national mourning will be observed and that Singh's last rites will be conducted with full state honours. PTI TEAM AMS