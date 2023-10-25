Conflict in Manipur projected as religious clash to malign image of Hindus, says Indian American woman

Washington, Oct 25 (PTI) Diversity is not a source of division, but a testament to the harmonious coexistence that has characterised Manipur for generations, an Indian-American woman told a Congressional hearing, stressing the conflict in her state has been projected as a religious clash to malign the image of Hindus.

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundreds injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

"In an effort to simplify the ongoing crisis between two tribal communities merely as a religious clash and to malign the Hindu image, the real cause of the conflict has been completely ignored," Indian-American Rajshree Keisham from the Meitei community said during the Congressional hearing here on Monday organised by HinduACTion and the Namaste Shalom Multi-faith Alliance to address rising antisemitism, Hinduphobia, and anti-Hindu bigotry in both the US and Canada.

"Beneath the surface is a complex web of internecine conflict marked by violence, mistrust, and socio-political tensions and a deadly trifecta of militancy, narcotics, and illegal infiltration, which poses significant threats to India's national security,” she said.

She said that within the Hindu community of Manipur, there are other ethnicities including Punjabis, Biharis, Tamilians, Nepalis, and more. Similarly, the Christian community includes Nagas, Kuki and also Meiteis.

"This diversity is not a source of division, but a testament to the harmonious coexistence that has characterised Manipur for generations,” she said.

“We hope that the senseless violence in Manipur ends and look forward to a solution. It is our sincere aspiration that any existing biases or apprehensions towards Hindus are mitigated, and that a constructive resolution is achieved,” she said.

"This would pave the way for the commencement of a process centered on healing, rejuvenation, and reconstruction in Manipur," said the Indian-American woman from Illinois.