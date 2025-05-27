Congo assures to 'echo' India's message against terrorism at all international fora

Kinshasa, May 27 (PTI) Congo has assured that it will "echo" India's message against terrorism at all international fora where the Central African nation is a member, during the visit of an all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde here to highlight New Delhi's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and expose Pakistan's alleged links to cross-border terror activities.

The delegation on Monday held high-level engagements with the political leadership of the Democratic Republic of Congo during the visit to the country from May 25-27, the Embassy of India in Kinshasa said in a press release.

The delegation met Deputy Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Bemba Gombo, Foreign Affairs Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, National Assembly Speaker Vital Kamerhe Lwa Kanyiginyi Nkingi, and Senate President JeanMichel Sama Lukonde Kyenge, the release said on Monday.

The delegation, led by Shinde, is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.

During the meetings, the Congolese dignitaries conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. They condemned the acts of terrorism and emphasised that they cannot be justified under any circumstances, the release said.

The leaders of DR Congo expressed their commitment to combat the global threat of terrorism and evinced keen interest in working closely with India.

"State Minister of Foreign Affairs Therese thanked India for reaching out and sharing information on the cross-border terrorism faced by India. She conveyed her country's support for India's fight against terrorism and assured that her country stands ready to echo India's message against terrorism at all international fora, where Democratic Republic of Congo is a member," it said.

National Assembly Speaker Kamerhe expressed his strong condemnation of the terrorist attack against India. He mentioned that the people of Congo shared the pain of the people of India and assured support of the National Assembly for the efforts of the Indian delegation.

Senate President Jean-Michel said that the fight against terrorism and the desire for peace were shared goals of DR Congo and India. He underscored the need for the world to speak in one voice against terrorism.

Shinde expressed India's gratitude for the expression of support and solidarity towards India by the Congolese leadership.

He reaffirmed India's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and conveyed that India's response through Operation Sindoor was responsible, restrained, precise and proportionate. He further emphasised that collaborating with international partners in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remains a top priority for India.

The delegation also held an interaction with the Indian diaspora and discussed India's approach to countering cross-border terrorism and Operation Sindoor.

It appreciated the important contribution of the Indian community in DR Congo, which has helped in strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries, the release said.

Besides Shinde, the delegation comprises Bansuri Swaraj (BJP), ET Mohmd Basheer (Indian Union Muslim League), Atul Garg (BJP), Sasmit Patra (BJD), Manan Kumar Mishra (BJP), Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia (BJP), and former diplomat Sujan Chinoy.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. PTI SCY SCY