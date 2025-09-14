Congratulations pour in from world leaders for Nepal PM Karki

Kathmandu, Sep 14 (PTI) As congratulatory messages continued to pour in for Nepal Prime Minister Sushila Karki, the UK on Sunday affirmed support for inclusive governance while the US expressed readiness to work with Nepal's interim government for next elections.

Apart from the UK and the US, China, Japan, Pakistan and Bhutan were among the countries that sent in greetings as they wished Karki, 73, who took oath as the first woman prime minister of the Himalayan nation on September 12 after days of violence.

Welcoming Karki's appointment, the US Embassy here said: “We welcome the restoration of calm and a peaceful resolution following last week’s tragic events.

“We look forward to working with the Interim government in the months ahead as they prepare for new elections,” said the US Embassy.

The US also commended President Ramchandra Paudel, the youth leaders and recognised Nepal Army and Chief of Army Staff of Nepal Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel for their vital role in restoring order and “facilitating peaceful transition of civilian government.” The United Kingdom welcomed Karki's appointment as an “important step” toward stability after a week of political upheaval.

“As Nepal's oldest friend, we recognise the challenges ahead and affirm our commitment to supporting Nepali aspirations for accountability and inclusive governance,” newspaper The Himalayan Times said quoting the British Embassy in Kathmandu as saying in a Facebook post.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended heartfelt congratulations to Karki and stated, through the Pakistani Embassy here, that he is eager to cooperate with the new prime minister “to further strengthen the relations between the two countries.” In his congratulatory message, the Pakistani prime mMinister also wished for peace and progress for the Nepali people.

China too congratulated Karki on taking office and stressed the “time-honoured friendship” between the two countries.

A spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a press release in Beijing: “China and Nepal share a time-honoured friendship. China, as always, respects the development path chosen independently by the people of Nepal.” “We stand ready to work with Nepal to promote the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, enhance exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and further advance bilateral relations,” the spokesperson added.

The Himalayan Times, in another report, said the government of Japan too welcomed Karki's appointment as Nepal's interim prime minister, and expressed hope for “a swift and peaceful democratic transition.” In a statement posted on Facebook, the Japanese Embassy in Kathmandu said, “We welcome the appointment of Right Honourable Sushila Karki as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal as an important step in such a transition.” The embassy further noted that Japan “strongly hopes that Nepal will make a peaceful and democratic transition as early as possible” and reaffirmed its commitment to support Nepal's development and prosperity to strengthen the “longstanding cordial relations” between the two nations.

Karki, the former Chief Justice of Nepal, was sworn in on September 12 as Nepal's first woman prime minister, ending days of political uncertainty after the abrupt resignation of K P Sharma Oli following widespread anti-government protests against a ban on social media and alleged corruption.

Oli quit on September 9 shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation. More than 50 persons were killed in the nationwide protests over two days. PTI SBP GRS NPK NPK