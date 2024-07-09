Congressional Progressive Caucus carefully listening to members' concerns: Pramila Jayapal

Washington, Jul 9 (PTI) The influential Congressional Progressive Caucus is carefully listening to the concerns of its members about President Joe Biden amidst growing calls from his party colleagues to drop out of the presidential race, its chairman and Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said on Monday.

"It is true that Democrats are having many conversations among our members and our constituents as we consider the best path forward to protect our democrats," the powerful Jayapal said in a lengthy statement.

"As CPC Chair, I am listening carefully to the thoughts of our members from all over the country -- in swing and safe states and districts -- as we work to ensure we defeat Donald Trump and win the House and Senate," she said in her first statement on the ongoing debate within the Democratic party after the June 27 presidential debate between Biden and his Republican rival Trump.

"Republicans should be calling for Donald Trump to step down as a candidate for President. The press should be covering for the American people the dozens of lies he told at the debate and the horrific statements he continues to make about immigrants and women," Jayapal said.

She said Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris "were elected by the voters and have had remarkable accomplishments". She said her top priority is to defeat Trump.

"I will continue to keep my focus on conveying that proactive agenda and the contrast between Democrats and Donald Trump -- who has already stripped freedoms from us on abortion and will continue to do more even as he demonises and scapegoats immigrants and destroys wages and labour protections for working people while giving giant tax breaks and favours to his big corporate CEO cronies," Jayapal said. PTI LKJ RC