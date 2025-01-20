Congressman Thanedar hails increasing participation of Hindus in American politics

Washington: The presence of a record number of four Hindus in the new US Congress is a significant milestone for this small religious community in the country's politics, an Indian-American Congressman has said.

"Now we have four Hindu Americans in the US Congress, which is a big feat,” Congressman Shri Thanedar told PTI as he attended the first ever 'Presidential Inauguration Hindu Gala' on Sunday.

Thanedar, a Democrat, is among the four Hindu lawmakers in the US Congress. Three others are Suhash Subramaniam, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Ro Khanna.

“It signifies that the Hindus in America have arrived. The Hindu community is at the top in terms of information technology, in terms of higher technology, businesses, and academia. But in politics, Hindus haven't participated as much," he said.

“Hindus have now warmed up. They are active in politics. They are not only seeking elected offices, but they are contributing substantially to mainstream politics,” Thanedar said at the Gala organised by the American Hindu Coalition.

“It is important that we see the participation of all minorities in the American political and democratic process. America's strength is our diversity and our unity,” Thanedar said.

Alok Shrivastava, general secretary of the American Hindu Coalition, said the gala is to celebrate the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States. The gala is reflective of the increasing Hindu influence in the country, he said.

Shobashalini Chokkalingam from American Hindu Coalition, who had actively campaigned for Trump, said the Hindus from across the country have gathered along with the Latino community to welcome Trump as the 47th President of America.

Community activist Narasimha Koppula said that this has been a historic first for the Hindus to have their separate gala commemorating the inauguration of the president of the United States.