Congressman Thanedar launches Hindu Buddhist Sikh and Jain American Congressional caucus

Washington, Sep 29 (PTI) Indian American Congressman Shri Thanedar has announced the formation of a new Congressional caucus aimed at protecting the interests of Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and Jains.

Advertisment

To be formally launched on Friday, the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, and Jain (HBSJ) American Congressional caucus is being supported by two dozen lawmakers, Thanedar said on Thursday.

The caucus would provide a platform for fostering dialogue, promoting understanding and raising awareness about the specific needs and concerns of these communities.

It aims to combat religious discrimination and promote religious freedom for Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, and Jains.

Advertisment

It would also ensure accurate representation and inclusion of Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, and Jain perspectives in policy discussions.

The caucus will address cultural misunderstandings, promote interfaith dialogue and harmony and support initiatives to promote Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, and Jain Americans' well-being, education, and empowerment.

“Thanedar believes that an inclusive America is a stronger America,” a media release said.

A congressional caucus is a group of members of the United States Congress that meet to pursue common legislative objectives. PTI LKJ MRJ MRJ