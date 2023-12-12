Congresswoman Jackson Lee runs for reelection after losing Houston mayoral race

Houston, Dec 12 (PTI) Texas State Democratic Representative Sheila Jackson Lee has filed to run for reelection to her House seat following her defeat in the Houston Mayor runoff on Saturday.

In a statement, Jackson Lee, 73, announcing her decision to re-run, said she was “compelled by the numerous opportunities still ahead to enhance the lives of my constituents”.

The chair of the Harris County Democratic Party, Mike Doyle, on Monday, said Jackson Lee had filed for re-election for the US House of Representatives seat ahead of the deadline.

She entered the race for the Democratic House seat she has held for nearly three decades after state Senator John Whitmire defeated her in a landslide loss to become the Mayor of Houston on Saturday.

Whitmire got 64 per cent of the votes while Jackson Lee received 36 per cent of the votes.

Jackson Lee has represented Texas' 18th Congressional District since 1995. The district is inside Houston and is safely Democratic.

Jackson Lee faces a primary challenge from Amanda Edwards, 41, a former Houston City Council member who was running for mayor herself earlier this year.

But after Jackson Lee launched her mayoral campaign, Edwards dropped out and said she would instead run for Jackson Lee's congressional seat.

Edwards has received the support of Beto O'Rourke, the 2022 Democratic nominee for governor, and national Democratic groups like Brady PAC, which fights to end gun violence in the US.

Another Democrat, progressive organiser Isaiah Martin, 25, had launched a campaign for the congressional seat while Jackson Lee was running for mayor but he bowed out of the race on Monday after the congress member’s announcement.

Martin now endorses Jackson Lee.

Edwards and Martin were strong supporters of Jackson Lee's mayoral run -- both former interns in her congressional office.