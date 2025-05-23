Conspiracy of regressive forces to reinstate monarchy will be foiled, says Oli

Kathmandu, May 23 (PTI) Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has said that the ruling CPN-UML would remain at the front to foil all kinds of regressive activities and protect citizen’s rights and sovereignty of the country.

Oli, who is also the chairman of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), made the remarks while inaugurating the 10th national general convention of the National Youth Association, the youth wing of the party, on Friday.

He urged people not to dream of reinstatement of monarchy, the system that the Nepali people have already abolished.

Referring to former chancellor of Nepal Academy Jagman Gurung that he spread a "baseless rumour" that former king Gyanendra Shah’s birth chart showed he would return to power, Oli said, “It is useless to dwell on former king’s horoscope, but the fate of citizens. The astrologers can observe my birth chart. The royal crown cannot be imagined any more in Nepal.” He called on the pro-monarchists “not to dream when we, the people fighting against monarchy, are still alive”.

Oli made the remarks in the wake of fresh call of series of agitations by pro-monarchist Rastriya Prajatantra Party starting from May 29 with the twin aims of reinstating monarchy and to establish a Hindu nation in the country.

The prime minister called upon his party’s youth wing to come forward with preparation to curb such untoward efforts.

According to the prime minister, the CPN-UML and all patriotic forces could work in unison to expose such baseless rumours. PTI SBP GSP GSP