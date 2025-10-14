New Delhi: Pakistan's troubled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province plunged into a constitutional crisis as Governor Faisal Karim Kundi refused to administer the oath of office of Chief Minister to Sohail Afridi, saying his election was "unconstitutional."

The Governor decided to seek court intervention in this regard.

Kundi stated that he has not so far accepted the resignation of Ali Amin Gandapur, who was directed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to step down and appointed Sohail Afridi as his successor.

The Governor has received two resignation letters from Gandapur and, in this regard, is keen to seek his clarification. He has invited him for a discussion on this critical matter.

"Unless Gandapur's resignation is accepted, an election for the new leader of the legislature cannot be held," he further stated.

Meanwhile, the main opposition in the assembly, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan, also challenged the election of Sohail Afridi as the leader of the house and stated that it would be contested in court.

Afridi was elected leader of the house in the assembly yesterday amid a boycott by the entire opposition.

PTI leaders were unhappy with the functioning of Gandapur as they accused him of hobnobbing with the military establishment. He also launched an attack on Aleema Khan, the sister of Imran Khan, for interfering in party affairs.

The Pakistan government feels that any change at this critical stage is not advisable and believes it will have serious repercussions. Moreover, Sohail Afridi is considered close to many militant groups, and his election as Chief Minister will embolden various armed groups who are regularly targeting security forces in the province. He appears to have a soft corner for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).