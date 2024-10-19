Continue promoting yoga globally for healthy lifestyle, says Indian diplomat

Singapore, Oct 19 (PTI) India has been a steadfast promoter of yoga globally and individual and institutional efforts should continue to promote yoga worldwide as a healthy form of living, a top Indian diplomat said here on Saturday.

Addressing an international conference on 'Comprehensive Wellness Strategy' by a Singapore-based Indian-origin yoga institute, Deputy High Commissioner of India Pooja Tillu called on the delegates to “continue embracing yoga practice as a guiding light that will bring us together as a global family.” The government of India has been a steadfast promoter of yoga globally and this was evidenced with the United Nations declaring International Day of Yoga on June 21, a proposal that won the support of 177 countries, Tillu said at the conference attended by some 300 delegates from the region.

“The conference theme, ‘Comprehensive Wellness Strategy’ resonates deeply with our shared mission to integrate holistic practices into a moral lifestyle as we navigate an increasingly face-paced world,” the diplomat said.

The two-day conference is organised by a leading yoga institute in Singapore, Vyasa Yoga SG, as part of its Silver Jubilee celebration this month.

Founded in collaboration with Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana or S-VYASA of Bangalore, Vyasa Yoga SG has been conducting yoga and holistic health practices for over two decades here.

“It has been a remarkable 25-year journey in Singapore. Empowering thousands, the institute offers scientific, research-based yoga training and therapy, boasting a family of 3,000 certified yoga instructors and 500 yogi health therapists,” said Vyasa Yoga SG's founder Manoj Thakur, who leads a growing number of yoga-hosting schools in Singapore and around the region.

Elaborating on sharing yoga practices across the region, Thakur shared that Vyasa Yoga SG was collaborating with a number of institutions out of Singapore, one such being the Vietnam Yoga Academy which trains about 1,000 yoga teachers and coaches every year.

The Academy's Hanoi-based academy lead, Dang Hung, added that yoga was becoming popular among Vietnamese people especially for its health benefits and stress-free lifestyle.

There are about five million yoga enthusiasts in Vietnam with an estimated 5,00,000 people taking on this healthcare practice every year, according to 42-year-old Academy teacher said. PTI GS NPK NPK