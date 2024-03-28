Continuing to serve with whole heart, says King Charles in Easter message

London, Mar 28 (PTI) A pre-recorded audio message by Britain’s King Charles III was broadcast on Thursday for a traditional Easter service at Worcester Cathedral in central England, in which the 75-year-old monarch undergoing cancer treatment spoke of continuing to serve the nation with his “whole heart”.

Advertisment

The King, who has taken a back seat from large-scale public-facing duties since his cancer diagnosis was made public last month, spoke of saying a "special prayer" this Easter as he expressed “great sadness” at being unable to attend the annual Royal Maundy Service in person.

Buckingham Palace said the audio was recorded in mid-March and included a reading from the ‘Bible’ from the ‘Gospel according to John’.

“The Maundy Service has a very special place in my heart. It has its origin in the life of Our Lord who knelt before his disciples and, to their great surprise, washed their travel-weary feet,” said King Charles in his message.

Advertisment

“In this country we are blessed by all the different services that exist for our welfare. But over and above these organisations and their selfless staff, we need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need,” he said.

The monarch added: “This act of worship, here in Worcester Cathedral, reminds me of the pledge I made at the beginning of the Coronation Service – to follow Christ’s example ‘not to be served but to serve’. That I have always tried to do and continue to do, with my whole heart.

“It is my special prayer today that Our Lord’s example of serving one another might continue to inspire us and to strengthen all our communities.” King Charles was represented at the royal service by wife, Queen Camilla, who stepped in to conduct the ritual of handing out Maundy money to the number of people matching the age of the monarch, which meant 75 men and women received the symbolic royal gift.

Advertisment

“The 150 men and women who have been chosen today to receive the Maundy Money from my wife are wonderful examples of such kindness; of going way beyond the call of duty and of giving so much of their lives to the service of others in their communities,” said Charles.

The audio of the monarch, who is believed to be receiving outpatient treatment for an unspecified form of cancer, was pictured sitting at his desk in Buckingham Palace's 18th Century Room as he recorded his message.

The message comes as Charles prepares to attend church on Easter Sunday with Camilla, which will mark his most significant public appearance and major royal engagement since his cancer diagnosis. PTI AK PY PY PY