Controversial deputy minister appointment in Maldives irks Maldivians

New Delhi: In a move that has sparked public discontent in the Maldives, Ahmed Shan, a lawyer previously charged with a sexual offence against a minor, has been named as a deputy minister in the Ministry of Construction and Infrastructure. This appointment comes as the island nation prepares for its upcoming parliamentary elections.

Advertisment

“The information published on the President’s Office website shows Shan is a deputy minister at the Ministry of Construction and Infrastructure. The ministry has five other deputy ministers, excluding Shan, ” reported a local Daily newspaper Sun.

Shan, whose legal entanglements began in 2017 following his arrest in connection with a case involving a 16-year-old girl, has seen his case reopened by the High Court in 2021 after an initial dismissal. Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, the President's Office confirmed Shan's new role in the government, adding him to the ministry's team of six deputy ministers.

This controversial appointment precedes the Maldivian "Majlis" or parliamentary elections, set for March 14, 2024. The Elections Commission, mindful of the overlap with the month of Ramadan, has sought the People’s Majlis Independent Institutions Committee to decide that the commission can allocate a date for the parliamentary elections.

Advertisment

He has left the final decision to the committee to avoid administrative complications and a potential decrease in voter turnout during the fasting period.

The 2024 parliamentary elections are noteworthy for the changes in the electoral landscape. The People’s Majlis, Maldives' legislative body, will expand to 93 seats, including adjustments to constituencies in Malé City and other regions. The Elections Commission has also updated the names and boundaries of some constituencies to reflect these changes.

The constitutional deadline for the Parliamentary Election is April 28, mandating the election to occur 30 days before the end of the current parliamentary term. As the Maldives heads towards these significant elections, the focus remains divided between the political preparations and the controversial governmental appointments.