Convoy of judges attacked in NW Pakistan

Peshawar, Aug 2 (PTI) Militants attacked a convoy of judges proceeding to homes after duty hours in the restive northwest Pakistan on Friday, local police said.

The judges’ convoy that was proceeding from Tank district courts to their homes in Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after duty hours was under tight security arrangements when armed militants ambushed it.

However, no casualties or injuries were reported as firing is continuing between the police and militants on Tank- DI Khan road, police said.

The current attack adds to the ongoing series of such terror attacks across the country, but more so in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistan experienced 1,514 terror attacks in 2023, resulting in 2,922 casualties, according to a report from the Interior Ministry presented to the National Assembly.

News portal The Nation said the report reveals that 572 armed forces personnel were killed and 1,292 were injured in these attacks.

The report also covers the period from January to April 2024, during which 561 terror attacks occurred and led to the deaths of 167 security personnel and 118 civilians, the news report said. PTI AYZ NPK NPK NPK