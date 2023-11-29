COP28 Summit: PM Modi with world leaders to convene in Dubai for crucial climate talks

New Delhi: In a gathering set against the backdrop of escalating climate concerns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside an array of global leaders, will descend upon Dubai for the COP28 summit that begins tomorrow November 30.

Advertisment

This pivotal meeting aims to address the pressing issues of climate change following a tumultuous year marked by unprecedented weather events and shattered climate records.

The COP28 summit, an integral part of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), will bring together representatives from over 60,000 participants, including government delegates, industry leaders, youth activists, indigenous community representatives, journalists, and other stakeholders.

This expansive assembly is expected to be a critical juncture for worldwide climate action. At the heart of COP28 discussions lies the imperative to assess and redefine strategies in the face of the climate crisis.

Advertisment

A culmination of the "Global Stocktake" process, initiated at COP26 in Glasgow, COP28 will provide a comprehensive evaluation of global efforts toward mitigating climate change and signal the need for course corrections.

Since the Paris Agreement's adoption in 2015, subsequent conferences, such as COP24 in Katowice and COP26 in Glasgow, have focused on implementing the agreement's central goal: limiting the global average temperature increase to well below 2°C and striving for a 1.5°C increase above pre-industrial levels.

COP28 is poised to be a turning point, emphasizing not only the 'WHAT' of stronger climate actions but, crucially, the 'HOW' of their implementation.

Advertisment

The alarming environmental indicators underline the urgency. UN Secretary-General António Guterres, during his visit to Antarctica ahead of COP28, emphasized the imminent threat posed by climate chaos.

Antarctic sea ice is at an all-time low, contributing to catastrophic consequences worldwide. The past eight years have been the warmest on record globally, signalling a distressing trend of escalating temperatures and extreme weather events.

COP28's significance is further heightened by its role as the concluding chapter of the first-ever global stocktake, initiated in Glasgow. This process aims to identify gaps in current climate action plans and guide nations toward more ambitious and accelerated efforts.

Advertisment

The decisions made at COP28 are poised to be the most consequential outcomes since the 2015 Paris conference. The stakes are nothing short of the health of our planet and humanity's well-being.

UN Secretary-General Guterres has issued dire warnings that without immediate and drastic action, we are heading towards a perilous 3°C temperature rise, ushering in a dangerous and unstable world.

The COP28 host, the United Arab Emirates, represented by Dr. Sultan al-Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, is taking a proactive role in shaping the discussions. With a focus on fast-tracking the energy transition, transforming climate finance, prioritizing nature and people, and ensuring inclusivity, the UAE aims to lead the negotiations towards impactful outcomes.

As the world grapples with the climate crisis, COP28 stands as a crucial opportunity to translate climate plans into robust action. With the hope that this summit will inspire nations to raise their ambitions and set new targets, the Dubai conference could mark a decisive moment in turning the tide against the escalating climate crisis.