Could not run govt without military’s support: Shehbaz Sharif admits

Islamabad: Pakistan's outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has admitted that even his government could not run without the support from the powerful military, reflecting its key role in the coup-prone country's politics.

Advertisment

When Sharif was the Opposition leader, he used to criticise his predecessor Imran Khan for running a hybrid regime. But after coming to power, he adopted the same pattern.

In an interview with Geo News broadcast on Thursday, when the anchor pointed out that Pakistan was among the most prominent examples of hybrid regimes in the world today, Sharif said that Khan had relied heavily on the former Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“Mr Khan also received military support during his tenure. His government was a blend of various components, despite his accusations against others for the same. Every government requires backing from key sectors, including the military,” Sharif said.

Advertisment

The military, commonly known as the establishment, has run Pakistan directly for almost half of its history since partition in 1947.

For the rest of the half, it called the shots from behind the curtains, controlling the politics of the country.

Though Pakistan's military has repeatedly said it would not interfere in the country's politics, its influence in affairs of the state is still evident.

Advertisment

Lately, it is taking part in the financial decision-making process and Prime Minister Sharif instead of showing any resistance promoted the trend.

He set up a high-level Special Investment Facilitation Council to promote investment in key sectors and the army chief is part of it alongside the premier.

Sharif said in April that Army chief General Asim Munir played a role in securing funds from Saudi Arabia and the UAE -- a pre-condition by the International Monetary Fund to seal a bailout deal with the cash-strapped nation.