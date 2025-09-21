CPEC last opportunity for Pakistan to benefit from Chinese expertise: Sharif

Islamabad, Sep 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has cautioned that while China remained Pakistan's “great friend and brother”, the CPEC was the last opportunity to benefit from Chinese expertise and investment, according to a media report.

Chairing a recent high-level meeting, Sharif warned ministries and divisions of strict action for causing delays in executing over USD 8 billion worth of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) 2 projects, the Express Tribune newspaper reported on Sunday.

The prime minister said that although the Pakistan-China B2B Conference was a tremendous success, agreements signed must be followed up meticulously by the concerned ministries to convert them into binding joint venture contracts, ensuring that Chinese investment materialises.

Sharif said that no complacency or undue delay would be tolerated, and unlike in the past, no project should be delayed.

He said China had agreed to launch the CPEC 2.0 programme, which would focus on agriculture, Special Economic Zones, investment in mines and minerals, and the upgradation of the Karakoram Highway.

The premier cautioned that while China remained Pakistan's “great friend and brother”, this was the last opportunity to benefit from Chinese expertise and investment.

He urged ministries to work wholeheartedly to ensure success, stressing that the government was answerable to the people and accountable for results.

"History will never forgive us if we fail to take advantage of this opportunity," he said.

The prime minister also highlighted his recent visit to China, where he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin and met President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and other world leaders.

He commended officials for their role in organising the Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference in Beijing on September 4, where MOUs worth USD 8.5 billion were signed. PTI SH GSP GSP