CPI delegation holds talks with Sr Chinese Communist Party official

Beijing, Dec 5 (PTI) Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China, on Thursday met the visiting Communist Party of India (CPI) delegation led by Rama Krushna Panda, national secretariat member of the party here.

Advertisment

Both sides agreed on the necessity of delivering on the latest important common understandings between the leaders of the two countries, strengthening party-to-party exchanges and dialogues, managing differences properly, and promoting the improvement and development of China-India relations, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. PTI KJV ZH ZH