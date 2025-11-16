CPN-UML to continue demonstrations for reinstatement of House of Representative: Oli

Kathmandu, Nov 16 (PTI) Deposed prime minister and Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) chairman K P Sharma Oli on Sunday said his party will continue public demonstrations across the country to press for the reinstatement of the House of Representatives.

The House was dissolved on September 12 after the Gen Z movement overthrew the coalition government led by Oli.

Speaking to journalists at his residence in Gundu in Bhaktapur district, Oli said the protests will intensify rather than subside.

“We have started public demonstrations. They will not stop and will only grow stronger,” Oli said.

Oli criticised the Sushila Karki-led interim government for lacking accountability toward representatives and the constitution, terming it “unconstitutional”.

“This government is not accountable to anyone and is not recognised by anyone; it must be removed,” he demanded.

The CPN-UML is currently organising demonstrations in different parts of the country to mobilise its cadres to press for the demand for the reinstatement of the House of Representatives.

Oli said the party will continue the protests until the House is reinstated. While stating that his party will never run away from election, he however, claimed that the current “unconstitutional government” has no authority to hold the election.

Except the CPN-UML, all other parties, including Nepali Congress, newly-formed Nepali Communist Party led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” and Rastriya Swotantra Party have said that they will participate in the general election scheduled for March 5. PTI SBP GSP GSP