Credibility, transparency of Pakistan's 2024 election impinged: Commonwealth report

London, Sep 30 (PTI) A combination of factors, including the non-allocation of the cricket bat symbol to Imran Khan's party, impinged on the "credibility, transparency and inclusiveness" of the electoral process during Pakistan's 2024 general elections, said the Commonwealth's independent election observer group in a report released on Tuesday.

The 13-member Commonwealth Observer Group (COG), led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, was convened by the Commonwealth Secretariat following an invitation from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In its final report, the group highlighted the conditions which appeared to limit fundamental political rights and impacted Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's ability to fairly contest the election.

Additionally, the report points to a shutdown of cellular services on election night, reducing the transparency of the process and impacting the efficiency of receiving results. “We noted with concern a number of factors in the pre-election period that significantly impacted the level playing field, most crucially the non-allocation of the bat symbol to PTI and the registering of PTI candidates as independents,” said Jonathan.

“Other issues of concern included certain decisions of the courts, including those in relation to Imran Khan, who was convicted in three separate cases days before the election. There were also limitations on fundamental political rights, including freedom of association and assembly. These limitations were felt most acutely by PTI and its supporters,” he said.

He also flagged “limitations on journalistic freedoms”, including in relation to freedom of speech and a culture of “impunity” for perpetrators of violence against journalists, which may have led to self-censorship.

“When looked at in isolation, some – though not all – of the arguments advanced by key institutions in support of their actions appear somewhat justifiable. Yet, collectively, it could not go unnoticed that these decisions consistently limited one party's ability to contest the election on a level playing field,” reads Jonathan's ‘Letter of Transmittal’ included in the report.

"Ultimately, these decisions impinged on the credibility, transparency and inclusiveness of the electoral process,” his report concludes.

The COG has proposed reforms to various aspects of Pakistan's electoral process, including the legal framework and its interpretation, election administration, and laws impacting political rights, women's participation, pre-election campaigns, and the role of the media. Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey commended the observers’ "diligent work and commitment to transparency". She said the Secretariat has been in contact with the Pakistani government and the electoral commission to request that relevant institutions establish “domestic mechanisms” to address the recommendations in the COG report. “Our group makes a number of carefully considered recommendations for improving future elections in Pakistan, which we hope will be received in the Commonwealth spirit of mutual learning and cooperation,” the COG said, adding that the “potential of Pakistan's democracy is enormous”.

The Pakistan general election in February 2024, which eventually led to PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif being appointed Prime Minister for a second term, was marred by allegations of rigging.

“We regret that not all parties were formally permitted to contest the elections and that legal processes were used to prevent some political leaders from participation, and to prevent the use of recognisable party symbols,” Lord David Cameron, then foreign secretary, said in a UK government statement.

