Crematorium of Sikh community damaged in floods in NW Pak

Peshawar, Aug 22 (PTI) A crematorium of the Sikh community in the mountainous Buner district of northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been damaged in the recent floods triggered by a cloudburst.

Sandeep Singh, a community leader, said the cremation ground near Pir Baba shrine in Buner district was centuries old and members of Sikh community used to perform their rituals there.

“The raging flood waters demolished the boundary walls and washed away essential structures and equipment of the cremation ground,” he said.

He added that the local gurdwara was saved from the floods.

The caretaker of the cremation ground, who has been serving there for the last five years, said that the floods also severely damaged his home, sweeping away all his belongings.

He said during the disaster, his son climbed a tree while the women of the household had to scale a wall to escape the rising waters.

He added that initially the water level appeared low, but later the water surged drastically, reaching a height of nearly 15 feet, inflicting heavy damage on the crematorium.

He urged the government and relevant institutions to provide immediate relief and assistance.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Member of Provincial Assembly Gurpal Singh told PTI that he held a meeting with officials to discuss the plight of Sikh families affected by recent floods in Buner and Swat.

According to preliminary reports, around 35 Sikh and Hindu families in Buner and 10 Christian and Sikh families in Mingora, Swat, were among the more than 45 families severely affected by the floods. PTI AYZ GSP GSP