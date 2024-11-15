Crew of INSV TARINI felicitated by Western Australia's Parliament

Perth: Western Australia's Parliament on Friday felicitated the women crew of the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini, which is undertaking a global circumnavigation expedition.

The 2-member crew of Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A was present during the felicitation ceremony.

The vessel, which is undertaking a global circumnavigation expedition christened Navika Sagar Parikrama II, arrived at its first port of call in Fremantle, a port city in Western Australia.

"Western Australian Parliament felicitated the crew of Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini, which is undertaking a global circumnavigation expedition 'Navika Sagar Parikrama II'," the High Commission of India in Canberra posted on X.

The historic expedition was flagged off from Goa by Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff on October 2 this year.

"Dilna and Rupa are true trailblazers, and their circumnavigation will no doubt inspire many girls and young women to consider roles in the Indian Navy," Sue Ellery, member of the Legislative Council of Western Australia, said.

"I want to congratulate them on their significant undertaking and wish them all the best for the rest of their journey," she said.

The vessel has covered a distance of 4,900 nautical miles from Goa, crossing the Equator on October 24 and the Tropic of Capricorn on October 27.

During this 38-day non-stop voyage, the Indian Navy duo encountered a range of weather conditions from calm to severe, facing winds up to 40 knots.

Throughout the journey, the crew remained in good health and in high spirits, demonstrating resilience in the face of extreme conditions.