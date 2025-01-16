Critical first step: UN chief Guterres welcomes Israel-Hamas ceasefire

United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres has welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, describing the deal as a "critical first step” and urging parties to “seize this opportunity” to establish a credible political path to a better future for Palestinians, Israelis and the broader region.

In a significant breakthrough in the 15-month brutal conflict between Israel and Hamas, the two sides agreed to a ceasefire agreement which promises the release of hostages held by militants in Gaza and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

“I welcome the announcement of a deal to secure a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza,” UN Secretary-General Guterres said on Wednesday.

Guterres commended the mediators — Egypt, Qatar, and the United States — for their dedicated efforts in brokering this deal.

Their unwavering commitment to finding a diplomatic solution has been critical in achieving this breakthrough. Guterres called on all relevant parties to uphold their commitments and ensure that this deal is fully implemented.

Describing the deal as a "critical first step”, Guterres said: “We must mobilise all efforts to also advance broader goals, including the preservation of the unity, contiguity, and integrity of the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Palestinian unity is essential for achieving lasting peace and stability, and I emphasise that unified Palestinian governance must remain a top priority.”

He urged the parties and all relevant partners to seize this opportunity to establish a credible political path to a better future for Palestinians, Israelis, and the broader region.

“Ending the occupation and achieving a negotiated two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security, in line with international law, relevant UN resolutions, and previous agreements remain an urgent priority. Only through a viable two-state solution can the aspirations of both peoples be fulfilled.”

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said that the news of the first phase of a ceasefire in Gaza comes with the promise of “huge relief after so much unbearable pain and misery over the past 15 months.”

Turk called on both parties to implement their respective obligations promptly, concurrently and in good faith.

“I am hugely relieved by the news of the first phase of a ceasefire in Gaza, and it is imperative that it now holds,” he said. “I urge parties to the conflict and all countries with influence to do everything in their power to ensure the success of the next stages of the ceasefire, including the release of all hostages, and to end the war in its entirety.”

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher said that the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas offers “much-needed” hope to millions of people whose lives have been devastated by this conflict.

Welcoming the agreement, Fletcher urged the parties to uphold it and called on the UN Security Council to use its collective voice and weight to insist the ceasefire is sustained, international law respected, and that obstacles to saving lives are removed.

Guterres said that from the outset of the violence, he had called for an immediate ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

“Our priority must be to ease the tremendous suffering caused by this conflict,” Guterres said, adding that the United Nations stands ready to support the implementation of this deal and scale up the delivery of sustained humanitarian relief to the countless Palestinians who continue to suffer.

“It is imperative that this ceasefire removes the significant security and political obstacles to delivering aid across Gaza so that we can support a major increase in urgent lifesaving humanitarian support. The humanitarian situation is at catastrophic levels,” he said.

Guterres called on all parties to facilitate rapid, unhindered, and safe humanitarian relief for all civilians in need.

“From our side, we will do whatever is humanly possible, aware of the serious challenges and constraints that we will be facing. We expect our efforts to be matched by other humanitarian actors, the private sector and bilateral initiatives,” he said.

Fletcher said that humanitarian agencies have been mobilising supplies to scale up aid delivery across Gaza, where Palestinians have endured more than 15 months of trauma, destruction and – for over 46,000 people – death, and where scores of Israeli hostages are still held.

“We will do our utmost to respond with the ambition, creativity, and urgency this moment demands, despite the significant security and political challenges to our work. To help us save lives, we urge all parties to adhere fully to international humanitarian law," Fletcher said.

"This means protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure; allowing aid workers safe, unfettered access to people in need whoever and wherever they are; and removing all obstacles to the entry of essential aid. It will also be critical to enable entry of commercial supplies,” he said.

Calling for accountability for the atrocities committed, Fletcher said this is a moment of hope and opportunity, “but we should be under no illusions how tough it will still be to get support to survivors. The stakes could not be higher.”

Turk stressed the utmost urgency of saving the lives of those desperately in need throughout Gaza – which has been laid to waste by relentless Israeli bombing and combat over the past months, particularly in the north, the UN agency said in a statement.

“Food, water, medicine, shelter and protection are the top priorities. We have no time to lose,” he said.

Turk also emphasised the need to pursue accountability and justice for the grave violations and abuses which have been committed.

“Those responsible for the heinous acts of 7 October, the subsequent unlawful killings of civilians across Gaza, and for all other crimes under international law must be held to account,” he said.

“The right of victims to full reparations must be upheld. There is no true way forward without honest truth-telling and accountability on all sides.”

With much of Gaza now in ruins, human rights must be at the front and centre of the reconstruction in the Strip, when it becomes possible, and the rebuilding of people’s lives, the High Commissioner said, stressing the international community’s crucial role in concrete efforts to achieve lasting peace for Palestinians and Israelis.

“Israel's illegal continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory must end, as the International Court of Justice has made clear, and the internationally agreed two-state solution must become a reality,” Turk said.