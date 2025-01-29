Critically ill former Bangladesh PM Zia's condition worsens: Report

Dhaka, Dec 30 (PTI) Critically ill former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia’s condition has worsened and she is being treated at a specialised private hospital in the capital, reports quoting her doctors said late Sunday.

"Khaleda Zia’s condition is extremely critical," private UNB news agency quoted medical board member Ziaul Haque as saying, as her elder son and BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, along with close family members, visited her at Dhaka’s Evercare Hospital.

He said Zia was on a "life support system" and required regular kidney dialysis, adding that whenever the dialysis is stopped, her physical condition worsens significantly. PTI AR HIG HIG