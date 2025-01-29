Critically injured Bangladeshi uprising leader dies in Singapore, Yunus promises probe

Dhaka, Dec 18 (PTI) Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of the July Uprising and a spokesperson of the Inqilab Manch who was shot last week, died on Thursday night while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital after fighting for his life for six days.

Unidentified gunmen last week shot Hadi in the head, leaving him critically injured.

“Today, I came before you with very heartbreaking news. Sharif Osman Hadi, the fearless frontline fighter of the July Uprising and spokesperson of the Inqilab Mancha, is no more among us," Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said while addressing the nation.

Yunus promised swift action to catch Hadi’s killers and declared one-day state mourning.

Hadi’s death came hours after his family consented to a surgery to be performed in Singapore as a last-ditch effort to save his life.

The Mancha earlier warned it would stage a sit-in protest at Shahbagh intersection until the attackers were arrested.