Critically injured Bangladesh's uprising leader dies in Singapore, Yunus urges citizens to maintain peace

Dhaka, Dec 18 (PTI) Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of the July Uprising who was shot last week, died on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital after fighting for his life for six days.

Hadi, also a candidate in the scheduled February 12 general elections, was shot in the head by masked gunmen on Friday as he initiated his election campaign at central Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area.

The interim government of Muhammad Yunus on Monday sent Hadi to Singapore in an air ambulance for advanced treatment as doctors in Dhaka described his condition “extremely critical”.

In a televised address to the nation late Thursday night, Chief Adviser Yunus announced Hadi's death and promised swift action to catch his killers.

"Today, I came before you with very heartbreaking news. Sharif Osman Hadi, the fearless frontline fighter of the July Uprising and spokesperson of the Inqilab Mancha, is no more among us," Yunus said.

He vowed to bring those involved in this brutal murder to justice quickly, saying, “No leniency will be shown" to the killers.

“I sincerely call upon all citizens – keep your patience and restraint,” he said.

"Let law enforcement agencies and other relevant organisations have the opportunity to carry out investigations with professionalism," he said, adding that the state is fully committed to establishing the rule of law.

Hundreds of students and people gathered at the capital's Shahbagh intersection near Dhaka University campus following the announcement of Hadi's death and chanted slogans like "Who are you, who am I – Hadi, Hadi".

A student group, called Jatiya Chhatra Shakti, brought out a mourning procession on the Dhaka University campus and marched to Shahbagh to join the demonstration.

The Chhatra Shakti burnt an effigy of the home adviser, demanding his resignation for failure to arrest Hadi’s killers.

A group of people, believed to be part of the protesters, attacked Bangla newspaper Prothom Alo’s office at the capital's Karwan Bazar, near the Shahbagh intersection.

Reports said they vandalised several floors while journalists and staff of the newspaper were trapped inside. The mob ignited a fire in front of the building.

"Several hundred demonstrators reached the Prothom Alo office around 11 pm and later surrounded the building,” a witness said.

It remained unclear why the newspaper, known for its passive support for Yunus and his interim government, came under attack. The Daily Star newspaper's building was also attacked by a group of protesters in Dhaka.

In his address, the chief adviser called Hadi an “enemy to the defeated forces and fascist terrorists", in an apparent reference to deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s now disbanded Awami League.

“Their evil efforts to frighten the revolutionaries will be completely thwarted,” he added.

Yunus said Hadi's death has caused an irreparable loss to the country’s political and democratic sphere.

“I pray for the eternal peace of his departed soul and convey my deepest sympathy to his bereaved wife, family members, relatives and colleagues,” he said.

He also said that the government will take responsibility for the wife and only child of Hadi, who was a frontline leader of last year’s protests that toppled Hasina’s government on August 5, 2024.

The chief adviser declared a one-day state mourning on Saturday, saying the national flag will be hoisted at half-mast in all government, semi-government, autonomous offices, educational institutions, government and private buildings, and Bangladesh missions abroad.

He said special prayers seeking forgiveness for Hadi’s soul will be organised in every mosque across the country after Friday prayers.

"No one can stop the democratic progress of this country through threat, terrorist activities or bloodshed," he said, adding that the responsibility of realising Hadi's dream lies on the shoulders of the entire nation.

"Let us be patient, not listen to propaganda and rumours, and refrain from any rash decisions," Yunus said and urged his countrymen to remain united.

Hadi’s death came hours after his family consented to a surgery to be performed in Singapore as a last-ditch effort to save his life.

The Mancha earlier warned it would stage a sit-in protest at Shahbagh intersection until the attackers were arrested.

"If the killer flees to India, they must be arrested and brought back at any cost through discussions with the Indian government," it said.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its rival Jamaat-e-Islami too mourned Hadi's death.

The home adviser earlier announced a reward of Taka 50 lakh for clues leading to the arrest of Hadi’s suspected assailants. Police have arrested the prime suspect Foysal Karim Masud’s parents, wife and a female friend. PTI AR AMS ZH