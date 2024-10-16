'Crucial' for India, Canada to engage in open dialogue, work toward peaceful resolution: Canada-India Foundation

Ottawa, Oct 16 (PTI) Amid the India-Canada diplomatic row, an Ontario-based organisation has said that it is "crucial" that both nations engage in open dialogue and work toward peaceful resolutions, stressing that maintaining strong bilateral ties is essential for Canada’s security, prosperity, and global standing.

The Canada-India Foundation, in a statement to PTI, said that as a Canadian organisation deeply committed to advancing Canada's national interests, it remains dedicated to fostering strong and mutually beneficial relationships between Canada and India.

"In these times of diplomatic tension, it is crucial that both nations engage in open dialogue and work toward peaceful resolutions. We firmly believe that maintaining strong bilateral ties is essential for Canada’s security, prosperity, and global standing,” it said.

The organisation said it also recognises the growing threat posed by extremist ideologies that “disrupt the fabric of Canadian society and threaten the well-being of our diverse communities, including Indo-Canadians.

"It is vital that we remain vigilant against these divisive forces, which not only strain international relations but also jeopardize the peace, security, and inclusivity that are core to Canada's identity," it said.

It added that as Indo-Canadians, “we stand unequivocally with our government in its efforts to ensure justice is served and that Canadians are fully informed of the truth. To ensure the stability and harmony of Canadian society and to rebuild trust internationally, it is essential that cases involving violence, extremism, and blatant abuse of Canada’s generous immigration system be pursued with greater urgency and transparency." It further said that there are numerous unresolved cases, such as the Air India bombing, the ongoing desecration of Hindu places of worship, hate speech targeting minorities and threatening them to leave Canada with continuous threats, bullying, and intimidation by extremist groups that pursue foreign agendas using Canadian soil at the expense of Canada’s national interests.

"The call for justice must not be limited to a select few with influence within the system, but should extend to all Canadians affected by these acts,” it said.

"As we navigate the current diplomatic tensions, we advocate for peaceful dialogue and a firm commitment to protecting the safety and security of all Canadians. It is only through decisive action and accountability that we can ensure justice, strengthen our communities, and foster a future of trust and cooperation between Canada and India,” the organisation said.

Established in 2007, the Canada-India Foundation (CIF) is a national, not-for-profit, non-partisan, non-governmental organisation established with a focus on strengthening bilateral relations between Canada and India, helping Indo-Canadians in all spheres of their entrepreneurial, and professional journeys and building brand India in Canada and Brand Canada in India for better understanding of both the countries to augment the all-round relationship.

Relations between India and Canada plunged to a new low after the Canadian authorities accused Indian agents of involvement in “homicides, extortion and violent acts” targeting pro-Khalistan supporters and even attempted to link the Bishnoi gang to unspecified criminal activities on Canadian soil.

India strongly rejected attempts by Canadian authorities to link Indian agents with criminal gangs in Canada with official sources even saying that Ottawa's assertion that it shared evidence with New Delhi in the Nijjar case was simply not true.