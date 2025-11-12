Cultural dialogue key to resolving issue between Nepal, India: Experts

Kathmandu, Nov 12 (PTI) Academicians, cultural experts, tourism entrepreneurs, and religious leaders from Nepal and India on Wednesday stressed the need for greater cooperation and cultural dialogue between the two neighbours to promote tourism, foster peace and brotherhood.

Speaking at the 'Nepal–India Cultural Dialogue' held here, the participants underlined the importance of promoting Sanatan Dharma, which binds together the people of the two countries.

Former science minister Ganesh Shah said any issue that arises in Nepal-India relations can be resolved through cultural dialogue.

"Let’s forget about politics and ideologies that divide us and focus on Sanatan Dharma, which brings us together," he said.

The ancient scriptures like the Vedas, Upanishads, and Puranas, inherited from ancestors, emphasise mutual discussion, harmony and understanding, Shah said.

"If Nepal and India, which share common culture, tradition and religion, come together, we can spread the message of universal brotherhood and world peace," he said.

Suman Ghimire, Manager at the Nepal Tourism Board, called for promoting spiritual tourism through joint efforts by linking religious sites across both countries under initiatives such as the Buddhist Circuit, and the Ramayan and Mahabharat Circuits.

"Nepal, endowed with various spiritual, cultural and natural heritages, has immense potential to attract a large number of Indian tourists," he said, noting that India remains Nepal's biggest tourism market.

Collaboration in the tourism sector can benefit people in both countries, Ghimire said.

The programme, organised by the Global Peace Foundation in association with the Nepal Tourism Board, was attended by over 100 participants from Nepal and India.