Culture belongs at centre of global policy-making: South African minister

Culture belongs at the centre of global policy-making, South African Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton Mackenzie told delegates at the 2nd G20 Culture Working Group Session here on Monday in his opening address.

The meet was one of a number being hosted by South Africa, which holds the G20 Presidency this year, ahead of a Summit of G20 heads of state later this year.

“The work that was started in Brazil and previous countries and the progress made through webinars with UNESCO has already given us the momentum. We need to take culture from the sidelines and place it right where it belongs — at the centre of global policy-making,” he said.

Mckenzie thanked Saudi Arabia for having had the foresight and fighting for culture to be part of the dialogues and discussions happening at G20.

“For the last six years, culture has stopped being an afterthought in the G20. It is no longer just about traditions or museums. Culture today is an economic engine; a tool for justice; a foundation for innovation; and a beacon for sustainability.

“It creates jobs; it heals divisions and it carries the stories and aspirations of our people. That is why this work matters,” Mckenzie said.

The minister said alongside the freedom struggle, heroes such as Nelson Mandela that brought democracy to South Africa, there were also cultural icons who were in the struggle.

“We stand on the shoulders of previous G20 Presidencies, and I want to give credit where it is due, but now it is our turn. Under our leadership, the Culture Working Group must go deeper, speak louder and act faster.

“The responsibility placed on your shoulders today is something that the youth of the future shall and must benefit from. What is going to be discussed here today is in preparation of how the world will look. The world is crying out for sensibility and for peace at the moment,” Mckenzie said.

“We have a collective responsibility. As some of the world’s most powerful economies, we must use that power not just for profit but for people. Culture must be part of how we grow economies. We must not just be rich in numbers but rich in dignity, fairness and opportunity.

“When a community is unable to tell its story; celebrate its heritage; or speak its language, it calls into question the true nature of our progress,” McKenzie said, as he called for the G20 nations to be united in commitment to safeguarding cultural rights; promoting cultural and linguistic diversity and ensuring equitable access to cultural life.

“Through these efforts, we strive to foster more inclusive societies grounded on dignity, equality and respect for all,” he said.

The minister made an impassioned plea for the return of “stolen” art and artefacts by former colonial rulers who had taken them abroad.

“We should not tiptoe around that – there should be no negotiating here. Once it has been proven that certain art and artefacts belongs to the continent of Africa, there should be no negotiation. There should just be repatriation of that,’ he said.

McKenzie said culture also plays a central role in addressing climate change through indigenous knowledge, creative activism, and story-telling as vital instruments for resilience, education and driving meaningful transformation.

"Culture should not be seen as a luxury or a mere after-thought. It must serve as a catalyst for inclusion, innovation and meaningful transformation," Mckenzie concluded.