Culture, cuisine, cricket connect India, Guyana: PM Modi at community event

Georgetown (Guyana), Nov 22 (PTI) Culture, cuisine and cricket deeply connect India and Guyana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, asserting that the commonalities provide a strong foundation for friendship between the two nations.

Addressing a community programme in Guyana on Thursday, the prime minister praised the Indo-Guyanese community and their contribution to the development of the Caribbean nation.

He stressed that the shared values between the two nations provide a strong foundation for their friendship.

"Three things, in particular, connect India and Guyana deeply. Culture, cuisine and cricket," he said.

Modi said both countries are proud of their rich and diverse culture.

"We see diversity as something to be celebrated, not just accommodated. Our countries are showing how cultural diversity is our strength," he said.

Noting that Indians traditionally carry food wherever they go, the prime minister highlighted that the Indo-Guyanese community has a unique food tradition that blends both Indian and Guyanese elements.

"The love for cricket also binds our nations strongly. It is not just a sport. It is a way of life, deeply embedded in our national identity," he said.

"Many of our cricket fans enjoyed the T-20 World Cup that you hosted this year. Your cheers for the ‘Team in Blue’ at their match in Guyana could be heard even back home in India!" he added.

Saluting the spirit of the Indo-Guyanese community, he said, "You have fought for freedom and democracy. You have worked to make Guyana one of the fastest-growing economies." "From humble beginnings, you have risen to the top," he added.

Referring to the diaspora as "rashtradoots", Modi said that they are ambassadors of Indian culture and values.

The prime minister underscored that the Indo-Guyanese community is "doubly blessed" as they have Guyana as their "motherland" and "Bharat mata" as their "ancestral land".

Recalling his visit to Guyana two decades ago, Modi said he came to the country as a "traveller, full of curiosity". Noting that a lot has changed now that he visited as the Indian prime minister, he said, "The love and affection of my Guyanese brothers and sisters remain the same!" "My experience has reaffirmed - you can take an Indian out of India, but you cannot take India out of an Indian," he said.

Modi also highlighted the "shared history" that binds India and Guyana.

"Common struggle against colonial rule, love for democratic values, and respect for diversity," he said.

"We have a shared future that we want to create. Aspirations for growth and development, commitment towards economy and ecology, and, belief in a just and inclusive world order," Modi said.

The prime minister noted that the top leadership of the two countries has worked to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

"Today, we have agreed to widen the scope of our collaboration -from energy to enterprise, Ayurveda to agriculture, infrastructure to innovation, healthcare to human resources, and data to development." "Our partnership also holds significant value for the wider region. The second India-CARICOM summit held yesterday is a testament to the same," he added.

On Wednesday, Modi co-chaired the second India-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Summit here, during which he proposed seven "key pillars" to strengthen ties between India and the Caribbean Community.

During the address, Modi asserted that India and Guyana believe in reformed multilateralism as members of the UN and as developing countries, understand the power of the Global South.

"We seek strategic autonomy and support inclusive development. We prioritise sustainable development and climate justice. And, we continue to call for dialogue and diplomacy to address global crises," he said.

Talking about India’s growth, he said it has not only been inspirational but also inclusive.

"India's journey over the past decade has been one of scale, speed and sustainability," he said.

In a post on X, Modi shared pictures of the event and called it a "very special community programme".

"Connecting with the larger Indian family!" the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

"PM commended the Indian diaspora for preserving their culture and traditions. He highlighted India's growth story and invited them to visit their ancestral land," it said.

The prime minister arrived here in Guyana on Wednesday, making it the first visit by an Indian head of state to the country in more than 50 years.

He was conferred the highest national award in Guyana -- the ‘Order of Excellence’. Modi thanked the people of Guyana for the gesture.

"This is an honour of 1.4 billion Indians. It is the recognition of the 3 lakh-strong Indo-Guyanese community and their contributions to the development of Guyana," he said during the address. PTI GRS GRS GRS