Curfew after clashes during Hanuman Jayanti celebration in Nepal’s Birgunj extended till midnight

Kathmandu, Apr 13 (PTI) The curfew imposed in the Birgunj Municipality of Nepal’s Parsa district following violent clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession has been extended till midnight Sunday, officials said.

The curfew was imposed on Saturday after dozens of people, including policemen and residents, were injured when stones were reportedly pelted at the religious gathering, triggering a confrontation between groups.

"The curfew order issued from 7.30 pm on Saturday till Sunday noon has been extended till midnight," Parsa District Administration said in a notice.

The notice said "any type of movement of people, rallies, meetings, protests, and gatherings" were banned in central Birgunj near the Indian border town of Raxaul.

"Around two dozen people including some policemen were injured in the incident," a police official said.

"As the procession carrying the idol of Lord Hanuman started from Ghantaghar in Birgunj for other major parts of the metropolis, some anti-social elements pelted stones, leading to clashes between two groups," the official said.