Curfew extended in Nepal’s Gaur municipality to prevent further clashes

Kathmandu, Feb 22 (PTI) A curfew imposed in Gaur municipality in Nepal’s Madhesh province following clashes between two communities was extended indefinitely on Sunday.

The District Administration Office in a notice said the prohibitory order will remain effective from 8:30 am on Sunday till the next notice, within the eastern Mudbalwa Gate, western Lalbakaiya Dam, north of Bam Canal and south of Gaur Customs Office.

The clashes between the two communities were triggered by a dispute on Thursday evening, followed by escalation of tension through Friday and Saturday morning with at least eight persons injured.

The original curfew order was issued from 1 am on Saturday to 6:30 am Sunday after a clash erupted between two communities in Savgadha village of Gaur-6 in Rautahat district on Saturday morning.

However, the prohibitory order was relaxed from 6:30 am to 8:30 am for the convenience of locals.

Gaur has remained tense for the past three days, as members of two communities argued during a wedding procession, escalating into stone-pelting and the torching of a vehicle.

Under Section 6(a) of the Local Administration Act, the District Administration Office has prohibited movement of people, organising gatherings, assemblies, rallies, and demonstrations within the curfew zone.

At least eight people, including two policemen, were injured in the incident. Earlier, the local authorities had deployed hundreds of riot police personnel in the tension area to prevent clashes. PTI SBP GSP GSP