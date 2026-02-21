Curfew imposed in southern Nepal district after clash between two groups

Kathmandu, Feb 21 (PTI) Curfew was imposed in parts of Rautahat district of Madhesh province in southern Nepal following clashes between two groups heightened tensions on Saturday.

The clashes between the two communities were triggered by a dispute on Thursday evening, followed by escalation of tension through Friday and Saturday morning with at least eight persons injured.

According to Chief District Officer Dinesh Sagar Bhusal, the curfew has been enforced in Gaur, the district headquarters, and other parts from 1:00 pm Saturday until further notice as decided by the Rautahat District Security Committee.

Under Section 6(a) of the Local Administration Act, the District Administration Office has prohibited movement of people, organising gatherings, assemblies, rallies, and demonstrations within the curfew zone.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in the Sapgadha area of Gaur Municipality, where members of one community allegedly obstructed a wedding procession playing music in front of a mosque, leading to tensions that later escalated into violent clashes.

At least eight people, including two policemen, were injured in the incident. Earlier, the local authorities had deployed hundreds of riot police personnel in the tension area to prevent clashes.

Tensions flared after a vehicle was set on fire during the clashes, The Kathmandu Post said, adding, although a six-point agreement was reached on Friday evening between the two sides following earlier confrontations, stone-pelting resumed at around 9 am on Saturday.

It further aggravated the situation prompting the administration to impose curfew. PTI SBP NPK NPK