Curfew lifted in Nepal's Birgunj, life returns to normalcy

Kathmandu, Jan 6 (PTI) Nepal authorities on Tuesday lifted a curfew in Birgunj, bordering India, following an improvement in the situation after a recent communal violence, with a consensus reached at an all-party meeting.

The curfew was imposed on Monday and was later extended till 6:00 pm local time on Tuesday after protests over a video with alleged religious content on social media turned violent in Birgunj town of Parsa district.

However, the Parsa District Administration Office lifted the curfew from 3:30 pm after a consensus was reached at an all-party meeting, involving representatives of political parties and different communities, to halt demonstrations and restore normalcy, officials said.

A group of protesters on Sunday burnt tyres and vandalised a local police post in Birgunj, while demonstrating against the vandalism of a mosque in Dhanusha district on Saturday.

Police said the mosque was vandalised by a group of youths in reaction to allegedly anti-Hindu messages circulated on social media by two Muslim youths, who were later taken into custody.

Parsa Chief District Officer Bhola Dahal said the curfew was withdrawn after an understanding was reached not to hold demonstrations or protests in Birgunj over incidents that occurred elsewhere.

"We have decided to lift the curfew as consensus reached between the two communities has improved the situation and the state of law and order is stabilising," he said, adding that daily life in Birgunj was gradually returning to normal.

As part of the agreement, the meeting decided that any group planning a demonstration in future must first submit a written request to the CDO and proceed with the programme only after receiving permission.

"It has been decided to form a Permanent Harmony Mechanism comprising local representatives of political parties and leaders of various religious communities to prevent activities directed against religion, society, and communal harmony, and to recommend necessary legal action," Dahal said.